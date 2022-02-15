IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth $53,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.49. 39,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,895. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $138.85 and a 52-week high of $257.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.44.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

