Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,531,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.77.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

