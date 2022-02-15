Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 18,110.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

