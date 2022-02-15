Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Stock Position Raised by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 1,335.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI opened at $181.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $159.27 and a 12 month high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

