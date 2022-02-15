Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.95% of AtriCure worth $158,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.