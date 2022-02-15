Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.95% of AtriCure worth $158,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after acquiring an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after buying an additional 57,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,170,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
