Invesco Ltd. Sells 55,302 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 539,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $151,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,156,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $272.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.17 and a 200 day moving average of $289.57. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $230.89 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

