Invesco Ltd. Sells 210,683 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,602,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210,683 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $142,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 144.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 35.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 101.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,699,000 after purchasing an additional 584,794 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its position in JOYY by 48.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.97. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.13%.

YY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.