Invesco Ltd. Sells 188,852 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,836,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Loews were worth $152,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after acquiring an additional 242,595 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,146,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,772,000 after acquiring an additional 79,795 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 13,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,725,000 after acquiring an additional 325,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:L opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 4.08%.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

