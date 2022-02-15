Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,533,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 93,756 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.12% of Genesis Energy worth $144,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on GEL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

NYSE GEL opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.39. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -28.71%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.