Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,521 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $157,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $272.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

