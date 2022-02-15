Invesco Ltd. Has $164.12 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,410,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $164,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth $1,124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nevro by 105,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nevro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after acquiring an additional 90,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $183.00.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

