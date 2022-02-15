Invesco Ltd. Has $154.33 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,198,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,794 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Olin were worth $154,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 225,952 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 206,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

OLN opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $28.02 and a 12 month high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

