Invesco Ltd. Acquires 342,951 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,951 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $166,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Essential Utilities by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,080,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

