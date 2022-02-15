Invesco Ltd. Acquires 187,217 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,711,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,217 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $169,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in TELUS by 683.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,436 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,189,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 42.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 759,854 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,482,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 682,200 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.58.

TELUS stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 137.84%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.