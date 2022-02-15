Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.