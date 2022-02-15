Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMS stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $25.08. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $26.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.