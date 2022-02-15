Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) PT Set at €3.70 by Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €3.70 ($4.20) target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ISP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.69) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.58) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.70 ($3.07) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.04 ($3.45).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

