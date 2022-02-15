International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.23. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in International Seaways by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

