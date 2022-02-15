InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. InterDigital accounts for approximately 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after acquiring an additional 434,788 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,740,000 after acquiring an additional 411,068 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 226,670 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 482.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 205,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 169,889 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

