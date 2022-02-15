InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. InterDigital comprises approximately 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $16,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,453,000 after buying an additional 434,788 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after buying an additional 411,068 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 709,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,816,000 after buying an additional 41,539 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 644,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 60,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

InterDigital stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.02 and a 52-week high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.