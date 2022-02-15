InterDigital (IDCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect InterDigital to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IDCC opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. InterDigital has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $85.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the third quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 34.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,293 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 26.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

