Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $879.60 million-$879.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.76 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.01. 2,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,352. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.02. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $65.84 and a one year high of $108.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $56,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,571,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.