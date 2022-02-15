Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.62 billion.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,433,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,926,992. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Intel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

