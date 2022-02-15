Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

