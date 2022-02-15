Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,704,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 705,398 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Intel were worth $943,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

