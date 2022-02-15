Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$205.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$198.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.22. Intact Financial has a one year low of $112.63 and a one year high of $148.41.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.