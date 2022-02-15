Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $523.76 Million

Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will report sales of $523.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $531.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.60 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $441.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. KeyCorp raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $14,830,415. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.21. The company had a trading volume of 136,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,010. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.88. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $98.43 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.77.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

