Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insperity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.28.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $94.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a 1 year low of $75.24 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Insperity by 274.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,001,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,342,000 after buying an additional 734,422 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Insperity by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,445,000 after purchasing an additional 542,150 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the period. Finally, Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Insperity by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.