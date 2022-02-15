Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the January 15th total of 287,900 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Insignia Systems stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp owned 0.65% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISIG traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

