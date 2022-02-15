Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Sells 464,390 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SENS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,009,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,240,642. The firm has a market cap of $941.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Senseonics by 869.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 905,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Senseonics by 28.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter worth $1,553,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

