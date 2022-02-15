Insider Selling: Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Sells 464,390 Shares of Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 464,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $1,142,399.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SENS stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,009,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,240,642. The firm has a market cap of $941.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
