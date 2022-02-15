Insider Selling: Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BOX opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 540,914 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after acquiring an additional 480,919 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

