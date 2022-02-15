Insider Selling: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells 13,404 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 13,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $462,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AMTB traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 98,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.08. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 1.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

