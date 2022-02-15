Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $318,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 27,653 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $355,894.11.

On Monday, February 7th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Beat Kahli purchased 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $379,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Beat Kahli acquired 9,126 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $97,191.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.33.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Separately, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 547.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

