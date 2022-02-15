Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Buys 4,800 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $38,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FORA opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Forian Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Forian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

