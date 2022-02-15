Insider Buying: 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Director Buys 110,000 Shares of Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $59.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWOU. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 41,827 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of 2U by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 152,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 2U by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of 2U by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 987,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 104,128 shares during the period.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.