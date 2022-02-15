Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Short Interest Up 57.7% in January

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INZY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of INZY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,567. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. Inozyme Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INZY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

