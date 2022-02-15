Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth $3,439,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.48.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

