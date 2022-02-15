Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSE IMO opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.