ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 333,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,509,723 shares.The stock last traded at $5.79 and had previously closed at $5.54.
Several equities analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.
The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.
About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)
ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
