ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 333,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,509,723 shares.The stock last traded at $5.79 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,413 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.