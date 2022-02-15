IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMIAY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

IMI stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. IMI has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

