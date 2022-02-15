iMe Lab (LIME) Price Hits $0.0355 on Major Exchanges

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. iMe Lab has a total market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $642,025.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iMe Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.85 or 0.07051039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,187.48 or 1.00155272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00048462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00050097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002905 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iMe Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iMe Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.