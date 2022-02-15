Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce sales of $3.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $15.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.73 billion to $15.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.11 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,576,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,270,000 after buying an additional 48,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after buying an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,479,000 after buying an additional 117,873 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $219.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.05. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $196.36 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

