iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Releases Earnings Results

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%.
Shares of iBio stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBIO shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on iBio in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
About iBio
iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.
