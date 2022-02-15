iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Releases Earnings Results

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%.

Shares of iBio stock opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBIO shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on iBio in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iBio by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iBio by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 30,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iBio by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 116,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iBio by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iBio by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

