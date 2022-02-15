iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Releases Earnings Results

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 3,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,473. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on iBio in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
About iBio
iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.
