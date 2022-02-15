iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Releases Earnings Results

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.37. 3,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,473. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. iBio has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on iBio in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iBio by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 116,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iBio by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iBio by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 129,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iBio by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iBio by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

