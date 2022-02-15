iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Issues Earnings Results

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%.

Shares of IBIO opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iBio by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iBio by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iBio by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iBio by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iBio by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 129,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

