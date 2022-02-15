iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Issues Earnings Results

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%.
Shares of IBIO opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -5.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iBio (IBIO)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.