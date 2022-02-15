IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Receives $15.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $10.54 on Friday. IBI Group has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.