Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.55. 1,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 652,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HYFM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,239,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

