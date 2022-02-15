Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and B2gold (NYSE:BTG) Critical Contrast

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and B2gold (NYSE:BTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and B2gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 B2gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2gold has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 128.96%. Given B2gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe B2gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hycroft Mining and B2gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 0.50 -$132.67 million N/A N/A B2gold $1.79 billion 2.39 $628.06 million $0.43 9.40

B2gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2gold has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and B2gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -54.92% N/A -30.26% B2gold 26.32% 15.30% 12.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of B2gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B2gold beats Hycroft Mining on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About B2gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

