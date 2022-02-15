HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 19,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 324,039 shares.The stock last traded at $26.07 and had previously closed at $25.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5,787.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 31.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

