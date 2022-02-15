Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.12. 153,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,167,300. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after acquiring an additional 312,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

